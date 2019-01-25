Horror BMW crash: No accident report, say police

Taufiq Carr, 26, crashed his BMW on the N1 in a high-speed accident. (Image via Facebook)

No police report has been filed following the horrific crash on the N1 highway in Cape Town on Monday in which the speeding driver suffered severe injuries that resulted in his legs being amputated.

Western Cape police confirmed to News24 that no docket had been opened for investigation following the accident that occurred after Taufiq Carr lost control of his BMW M3 and crashed near the Sable Road turn off near Century City in an apparent "street race".

In footage of the incident, the luxury car can be seen changing lanes at high speed, before ramming into the centre median.

According to the police, City of Cape Town authorities had responded to the scene and not the South African Police Service (SAPS). This meant that a docket could only be opened once the incident report was submitted by the responding authority.

By Friday, it had not been received.

A photo of the accident scene seen by News24 shows a uniformed metro police officer next to the smashed up car.

Executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said the City was "currently looking into the matter" and would liaise with police to "ensure that all the necessary information is in place to proceed with the investigation".

Critical head injuries

Following the incident, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the City's traffic services were unable to prosecute motorists on the strength of third-party evidence such as the video footage.

The SAPS, however, would still be able to pursue a case, Smith said, adding that the City hopes that they will.

According to Smith, the National Prosecuting Authority informed council that it is not legally able to open cases or issue notices based on statements from members of the public; only the police may investigate such cases when a complaint is submitted.

Carr, a 26-year-old businessman from Mitchells Plain, had both his legs amputated after being transported to Vincent Palotti Hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to paramedics, he had also sustained critical injuries to his head and was provided with "several advanced life support interventions".

Photos of his car, which came to a standstill in the emergency lane, showed extensive damage to the body of the luxury vehicle.

Carr's mother, Moesna, told News24 she was relieved that no one else had been injured.

His family was grateful that the married father of two was alive, she said.

