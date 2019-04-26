 

Horror crash: 4 killed, 2 seriously injured in Western Cape

2019-04-26 16:11

Ethan van Diemen

The scenes after a horror crash on the R43 in the Western Cape in between Gansbaai and Pearly Beach. (Supplied, Western Cape Traffic)

Four people have been killed and two seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the R43 between Gansbaai and Pearly Beach in the Western Cape.

"In this crash, several people lost their lives and another two [are] seriously injured and await the helicopters to come and take them to the nearest hospital," said Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.

Horrific images from the scene show multiple bodies lying across the highway.

Both vehicles are severely damaged, with one - which appears to be a white bakkie - resting on its roof on the side of the road, its chassis almost bent into a 'v'.

What looks like a white sedan rests in the middle of the road, with only the three visible tyres indicating it was once a vehicle.

The roof of the car has been cut off. Fragments of car parts, glass and plastic are also strewn across the road. 

Africa added that "the road is currently closed for traffic and we ask motorists to please be patient".

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents
