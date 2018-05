A crash that claimed five lives has caused the closure of the N1 near Laingsburg as officials work to rescue people still trapped in their car.



A Datsun Go and a Hyundai i10 were involved in a head-on collision on the N1 road between Laingsburg and Prince Albert road round about 03:30 on Tuesday morning, said Western Cape Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.



"We don't have any more information at the moment, but our officials are still busy with an in-depth investigation," Africa told News24.



He said that the five occupants of the Datsun - two men, two women and one child - died at the scene while two occupants of the Hyundai remain trapped in their vehicles.



"It's very difficult to say what was the cause the crash," said Africa.



The road is closed in both directions and the police, traffic and medical rescue teams are on the scene to attend to the injured.



Africa said that this section of the N1 is well-known as a dangerous road.



"It is still called the Road of Death, this section between Laingsburg and Beaufort West because most of these crash are caused because people are fatigued and they lose control of the vehicle," said Africa.



"In most instances, it ends in fatalities," he added.



