Horror crash leaves at least 6 dead near Umdloti

The truck that was involved in a collision near Umdloti on Monday. (Supplied)

A collision between a tipper truck and a Ford bakkie near Umdloti on Monday has left at least six people dead and many more injured.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to reports of the collision on the M27 between Umdloti and Mount Moreland in KwaZulu-Natal at around 15:00.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a light delivery vehicle and a tipper truck were involved in a head-on collision," Herbst said in a statement.

"Tragically six people sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene."

Herbst said the Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services had used the jaws of life to free one of the critically injured from the wreckage.

The Mercury reported that six people were injured, according to Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram.

"Reaction Officers found four occupants mangled in the wreckage of a silver Ford Bantam bakkie. Two other victims were found deceased after been ejected from the bakkie," Balram reportedly said.

Herbst added: "Once stabilised all the patients will be transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.



"The exact number of patients that sustained minor to moderate injuries are yet to be confirmed as some patients were removed privately."

According to IOL, the driver of the black and blue Mercedes-Benz truck said the bakkie was fully loaded with passengers travelling towards Verulam.



"The fully laden bakkie was travelling towards Verulam when the driver drove into the oncoming lane while reaching for an unknown item in the vehicle," Balram reportedly said.



He reportedly added that a witness informed officers that the bakkie involved in the accident had stopped a few minutes earlier and picked up hitchhikers.



Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala told The Witness that a case of culpable homicide would be opened at the Verulam police station for investigation.



