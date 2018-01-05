 

Hot air balloon crash: One South African dead, two injured in Egypt

2018-01-05 19:06

Nation Nyoka

The balloon after the crash. (Stringer, AFP)

Pretoria – Three South Africans were aboard the sightseeing hot air balloon, which crashed in Luxor, Egypt on Friday, killing one tourist and injuring seven, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed.

Dirco's Nelson Kgwete confirmed in a statement that the man who had died was 34 years old. His name cannot be confirmed yet.

The remaining two South African citizens - both 24-year-old women - sustained injuries, but were said to be in stable conditions.

There were 16 people on the balloon trip with the South Africans, which apparently took off at sunrise.

The other persons are 5 from Australia, 4 from France, 2 from Argentina and 1 from Brazil, a statement from the Egyptian embassy in Pretoria said.

"[The pilot] tried to land and unfortunately because of the strong winds he crashed to the ground," it added.

Strong winds forced the balloon, which was carrying 20 tourists, off course above the southern city, home to some of Egypt's most famous pharaonic temples and tombs, AP reported.

The balloon took off around sunrise and flew about 45 minutes at an altitude of 450 meters before the pilot lost control over a mountainous area, the officials said, adding that the pilot was among those injured.

Read more on:    egypt  |  accidents

