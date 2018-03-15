House, sugarcane plantation set alight at Eshowe farm after man shot dead

What To Read Next

A house and a sugarcane plantation have been set alight at a farm in Eshowe. (Facebook)

Durban - A house and a sugarcane plantation have been set alight at a farm in Eshowe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, during a violent protest that began on Wednesday night.

The protest was sparked by the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man, allegedly by the farm's security guard, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said on Thursday.

The man had been fishing at a river on the farm when he was shot at about 16:00 on Tuesday.

Mbhele said about 300 community members blockaded the R66 and P230 in Umlalazi with burning tyres and rubble on Thursday morning.

"This morning (Thursday) a house was set alight by unknown people. A case of arson was opened for investigation," she said.

Mbhele said community members also blockaded the road on Wednesday night and "also set alight the sugar cane field at the farm.

"A case of public violence is being investigated by Eshowe police," she said.

She added that a 21-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of the man who was shot dead.

He was set to appear in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

