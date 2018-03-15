 

House, sugarcane plantation set alight at Eshowe farm after man shot dead

2018-03-15 14:58

Mxolisi Mngadi

A house and a sugarcane plantation have been set alight at a farm in Eshowe. (Facebook)

A house and a sugarcane plantation have been set alight at a farm in Eshowe. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - A house and a sugarcane plantation have been set alight at a farm in Eshowe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, during a violent protest that began on Wednesday night.

The protest was sparked by the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man, allegedly by the farm's security guard, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said on Thursday.

The man had been fishing at a river on the farm when he was shot at about 16:00 on Tuesday.

Mbhele said about 300 community members blockaded the R66 and P230 in Umlalazi with burning tyres and rubble on Thursday morning.

"This morning (Thursday) a house was set alight by unknown people. A case of arson was opened for investigation," she said.

READ: Houses set alight in Rustenburg protest

Mbhele said community members also blockaded the road on Wednesday night and "also set alight the sugar cane field at the farm.

"A case of public violence is being investigated by Eshowe police," she said.

She added that a 21-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of the man who was shot dead.

He was set to appear in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspended KZN commissioner Ngobeni loses SCA bid to be reinstated

2018-03-15 13:51

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Dancing despite the odds
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 14 2018-03-14 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 