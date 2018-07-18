Housing activists build shack outside Zille's official residence in 'honour' of Mandela Day

What To Read Next

Housing activists in Cape Town have built a shack outside Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's official residence to mark Mandela Day.

The protest formed part of the campaign for decent housing in the Western Cape, and the inclusion of young people.

The protesters had posters calling for land and decent housing for all, an end to evictions, and an end to water management devices.

Police confirmed the incident, saying the structure was later removed.



"This office can confirm that Cape Town police responded to an incident where a makeshift shack was erected outside of Leeuwenhof this morning. No one was present and the structure was removed," Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut told News24.

Social media posts showed police on the scene in Gardens to deal with a handful of protesters.



Housing activists are protesting outside Leeuwenhof, the official residence of Premier @helenzille. They have erected a shack. Police on the scene. #Leeuwenhofprotest @GroundUp_News pic.twitter.com/6HZzDPryJe — Ashraf Hendricks (@AshrafRSA) July 18, 2018

Housing activists singing outside #Leeuwenhof where they have erected a shack. #Leeuwenhofprotest pic.twitter.com/CGEKCM8t1b — Wesley Fester (@wesleyfestersa) July 18, 2018

Housing activists are protesting and have erected a shack outside Leeuwenhof the official residence of Premier Helen Zille. #Leeuwenhofprotest pic.twitter.com/MVeN8gCQEx — Wesley Fester (@wesleyfestersa) July 18, 2018

