Hout Bay blaze extinguished, no injuries reported

The Imizamo Yethu fire left some structures damaged (Supplied by Jermaine Carelse)

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services has put out a fire that engulfed several structures in Hout Bay's Imizamo Yethu on Monday. No injuries were reported.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the first crew to arrive had found several structures ablaze and requested more resources.

Imizamo Yethu was devastated by a massive fire in 2017, which left three people dead and thousands without homes.

Carelse said Monday's fire had broken out in Goniwe Street in the early afternoon.

Six firefighting appliances and 29 firefighters had brought the blaze under control by about 16:20.

"No injuries were reported," said Carelse.

Earlier on Monday, the crews had to rush to Somerset West after a fire hit Donkerbos informal settlement.

Seven structures were gutted, affecting 30 people.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the SA Social Security Agency had been informed and would help with humanitarian relief, adding the informal settlement management department was on site and would issue starter kits for residents to rebuild their structures.