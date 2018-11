What To Read Next

Newly installed Western Cape community Safety MEC Alan Winde wants to know why a police sergeant killed his wife and then himself at Hout Bay police station on Wednesday.

"At this stage it is unclear what led to this tragic event," said Winde in a statement.

"I call on [the police] to launch a full investigation into this incident, so that possible reasons behind this tragedy can be ascertained."

The double shooting occurred at 10:25 at the police station.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the sergeant's wife visited the police station and her husband shot and killed her during an apparent domestic dispute.

"He then shot and killed himself. The sergeant was on duty at the time of the incident," said Traut.

The sergeant was 41 and his wife was 36 years old.

The Hout Bay shooting comes after several similar incidents in recent months involving police officers.