How is load shedding affecting you? Share your story with us

Citizens around the country were caught by surprise on Monday evening when Eskom announced it would be moving to Stage 6 load shedding for the first time ever.



On Tuesday, it moved back to Stage 4 until 23:00.





As many South Africans see red over the power utility's ability to keep the country powered this festive season, everyone will be affected in some way by the latest round of rolling blackouts.

Whether you're a small business owner, a school teacher, a hospital worker, a mother to infant children, or merely trying to work your 9-to-5 day uninterrupted, News24 wants your stories.