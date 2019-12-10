 

How is load shedding affecting you? Share your story with us

2019-12-10 11:04
iStock.

Citizens around the country were caught by surprise on Monday evening when Eskom announced it would be moving to Stage 6 load shedding for the first time ever.

On Tuesday, it moved back to Stage 4 until 23:00.

READ | Stage 6 load shedding: What you need to know

As many South Africans see red over the power utility's ability to keep the country powered this festive season, everyone will be affected in some way by the latest round of rolling blackouts.

Whether you're a small business owner, a school teacher, a hospital worker, a mother to infant children, or merely trying to work your 9-to-5 day uninterrupted, News24 wants your stories.

Share with us how load shedding has affected you, and get your message to the broader public. What are some of your fears heading into the festive season?

If you also have some handy load shedding survival tips on how to beat the darkness blues, feel free to share these with your fellow South Africans as well.

You can email your experiences and/or tips to feedback@news24.com

- Find your load shedding schedule 

