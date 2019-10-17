How to beat the heat as Gauteng temperatures soar

With high temperatures expected across Gauteng in the next few days, people are being urged to be cautious when outdoors.

According to ER24, heat exhaustion could lead to serious complications. Severe heat exhaustion could lead to, for example, heat stroke and this could be life threatening.

With temperatures in Gauteng expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius by next week, these tips will help you stay safe and cool:

- Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water.

- Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure that they also stay well hydrated.

- Remember to ensure pets have a cool place to relax and cool clean water to drink.

- Try to stay out of direct sunlight.

- Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen.

- Limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep hydrated.

- If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of children around you. Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool.

- Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle, even with a window open.

Severe heat stroke or exhaustion signs or symptoms include the following:

- Severe headache;

- Weakness or disorientation;

- Nausea or vomiting;

- Muscle cramps; and

- Severe thirst.

Monitor people who have these symptoms. Persisting symptoms should be taken seriously and medical assistance should be sought, says ER24.

Contact ER24 on 084 124 for any medical emergency.

??BREAKING: Very early forecast suggests FIRST POSSIBLE HEATWAVE of the new season in Gauteng BEGINNING SATURDAY. Temperatures as high as 38°C forecast for early next week!!! ?? — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 16, 2019

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler