How to stay safe this holiday season - Tips from the country's top cop

South Africa's top cop wants all citizens to be safe this festive season and is appealing to everyone to be considerate, responsible and vigilant to ensure their personal safety and that of others.

According to national police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, the end-of-year holidays are traditionally for relaxation and festivities. However, he warned that it was also a time when complacency seemed to set in and criminals became opportunistic.

"This is also a period when there is a greater tendency of abuse of alcohol and drugs, ultimately resulting in the abuse of women, children and other vulnerable groups, aggravated robberies, assaults and an increase in carnage on our roads," he said.

He said the police remained committed to ensuring that people were safe and secure.

READ: Children of officers killed in line of duty feel the festive cheer

Below are some tips the commissioner thinks South Africans should consider:

• Be aware of your surroundings and any suspicious looking people/behaviour;

• Report any suspicious behaviour/activity to the nearest police station; and

• Don't drink and walk on public roads.





#BuyaMthetho Intensified ??‍????‍??



Arena Tavern at Derby Rd in Betrams closed for not complying with #JoburgByLaws



The structural layout does not correspond with the floor plan & they don't have enough fire extinguishers



Compliance is NOT negotiable ! pic.twitter.com/XHbiZhYLGw — AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) December 14, 2018

#BuyaMthetho Intensified ??‍????‍??



This truck?? was found at M1 N btw Athol Oaklands & Corlett Dr by @JoburgMPD Freeway officers with an unsafe load.



The driver was stopped from proceeding until the load was adjusted & reduced.



Compliance is not optional!#SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/MKcujZUfcs — AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) December 13, 2018

He said that the police would primarily be focused on aggravated robberies, crimes against women, children and people with disabilities, the proliferation of arms and ammunition, border security, liquor outlets and road safety enforcement.

Sitole also raised the issue of prank calls to the police's crime line, saying that these increased during the holidays.

"This places a huge burden on police resources which can be better utilised for legitimate cases," he said.

READ MORE: Negligent drivers are being dealt with 'decisively' says JMPD

The police commissioner urged those who were on the road to buckle up and said they should not drink or use other dependency producing substances before driving.

"Be alert. Should you suspect that you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station," he added.

Sitole cautioned citizens about jamming devices, saying motorists should check that their cars are locked before leaving a parking area.

In addition, he warned: "Always use an ATM that is in a well-lit area and not secluded. Preferably use an ATM inside a shopping mall/complex or filling station and do not allow anyone to assist you [to withdraw] money."