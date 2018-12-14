 

How to stay safe this holiday season - Tips from the country's top cop

2018-12-14 14:55

Pelane Phakgadi

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole. (Gallo)

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole. (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africa's top cop wants all citizens to be safe this festive season and is appealing to everyone to be considerate, responsible and vigilant to ensure their personal safety and that of others.

According to national police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, the end-of-year holidays are traditionally for relaxation and festivities. However, he warned that it was also a time when complacency seemed to set in and criminals became opportunistic.

"This is also a period when there is a greater tendency of abuse of alcohol and drugs, ultimately resulting in the abuse of women, children and other vulnerable groups, aggravated robberies, assaults and an increase in carnage on our roads," he said.

He said the police remained committed to ensuring that people were safe and secure.

READ: Children of officers killed in line of duty feel the festive cheer

Below are some tips the commissioner thinks South Africans should consider:

Be aware of your surroundings and any suspicious looking people/behaviour;

Report any suspicious behaviour/activity to the nearest police station; and

Don't drink and walk on public roads.

 

He said that the police would primarily be focused on aggravated robberies, crimes against women, children and people with disabilities, the proliferation of arms and ammunition, border security, liquor outlets and road safety enforcement.

Sitole also raised the issue of prank calls to the police's crime line, saying that these increased during the holidays.

"This places a huge burden on police resources which can be better utilised for legitimate cases," he said.

READ MORE: Negligent drivers are being dealt with 'decisively' says JMPD

The police commissioner urged those who were on the road to buckle up and said they should not drink or use other dependency producing substances before driving.

"Be alert. Should you suspect that you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station," he added.

Sitole cautioned citizens about jamming devices, saying motorists should check that their cars are locked before leaving a parking area.

In addition, he warned: "Always use an ATM that is in a well-lit area and not secluded. Preferably use an ATM inside a shopping mall/complex or filling station and do not allow anyone to assist you [to withdraw] money."

Read more on:    saps  |  khehla sitole  |  safety tips  |  crime  |  police
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Prasa closes Pretoria train station for 40 days for maintenance

2018-12-14 14:54

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: A messy week for Mabe and the return of 'president' Hlaudi
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 12 December Lottery draw 2018-12-12 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 