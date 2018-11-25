Huisgenoot reporter suspended for having 'affair' with one of the 'Krugersdorp Killers'

Le Roux Steyn is seen during his appearance at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images)

A Huisgenoot journalist was suspended last week after it emerged that she is in an apparent relationship with one of the so-called 'Krugersdorp Killers', Rapport reported on Sunday.

Le Roux Steyn, 22, who turned state witness, was sentenced to an effective 25 years in May on condition that he testified.

Marinda Steyn and her children Le Roux and Marcel Steyn, as well as Cecilia Steyn and Zak Valentine, were arrested in 2016 for various crimes around the Krugersdorp area.

Former teacher Marinda Steyn was sentenced in May to 11 life terms and 115 years imprisonment, to run concurrently, according to a previous News24 report.

The remaining trio of Cecilia Steyn, 37, Zak Valentine, 33, and Marcel Steyn, 20, are currently on trial facing 11 charges of murder, as well as charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and intimidation.

It is a bizarre and intricate case involving apparent satanism and allegations that one of the accused, Cecilia, was alleged to have described herself as a 42nd generation witch, vampire, werewolf and bride of Satan.

According to Rapport, it has seen text messages and spoken to people close to the case and established that a 28-year-old reporter was romantically involved with Le Roux. She reportedly met the convicted killer when she started covering the case for the weekly magazine and she is writing a book, which is set to be published when the case is finalised.

Suspended pending internal investigation

Citing legal advice, Rapport would not publish the full extent of the text messages.

The paper did reveal, however, that Le Roux had asked the married reporter to "wait for him".

On Friday, Huisgenoot issued a statement saying it had suspended one of its journalists pending an internal investigation.

"It has come to the attention of Huisgenoot editor Yvonne Beyers that there are allegations that one of its journalists is in a potential unprofessional relationship with one of the convicted criminals and other role players in the Krugersdorp murder case. Pending the outcome of an internal investigation, Huisgenoot will not be commenting further," the statement read.

State prosecutors allege that the group, who call themselves Electus per Deus (Chosen by God), had operated as an organised crime syndicate (or gang) between 2012 and 2016. Marinda, Cecilia, Zak, his wife Mikeila (who was also murdered), and Marinda’s two children, Marcel and Le Roux, were the founding members. Johan Barnard later joined them.

On May 16 this year, Le Roux reached a plea deal with the state and turned state witness. His 35-year jail sentenced had been reduced by 10 years, provided he testified against his co-accused.

On the same day Le Roux’s mother, Marinda, was sentenced to 11 life sentences in prison after she pleaded guilty – but without implicating her daughter, Marcel, and friend Cecilia.

The case continues.