 

Human remains found in Verulam water reservoir

2019-12-06 23:00

Azarrah Karrim

This reservoir has kept Barry Lewis’s family off the municipal water supply.

This reservoir has kept Barry Lewis’s family off the municipal water supply. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A municipal officer in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, discovered human remains in a water reservoir compartment on Friday during a routine inspection.

"At this stage it is not clear how these human remains got into the reservoir compartment. The matter has been reported to the SAPS for a thorough investigation," according to the eThekwini Municipality.

"The preliminary investigation has shown that the reservoir shutter doors were broken into."

The officer immediately shut down the water in the reservoir.

The municipality said the remains were successfully removed and the water was flushed out as a precaution to ensure water safety. The municipality will also treat the compartment with chemicals so that water is not compromised.

"The municipality monitors water quality daily and has found no problem with it in the other compartment. During the shutdown of the reservoir compartment, the water supply to the following areas is expected to be affected: Madrona Drive, Trenance Park, Tea Estate, Buffelsdraai, Valley View Drive, Hilltop Road and Upper Amaoti. The municipality will dispatch water tankers to the affected areas to supply water," it said.

Read more on:    crime  |  water
NEXT ON NEWS24X

JMPD officer in serious but stable condition following shooting

2019-12-06 22:19

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH | Sea Point drowning: Three teens memorialised at funeral service
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
St James 19:16 PM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 15:29 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Friday 2019-12-06 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 