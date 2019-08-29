Human rights watchdog calls on Bok Eben Etzebeth to answer racism accusations

The South Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has informed Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth it is investigating allegations that he racially abused a man at a pub in Langebaan, Cape Town, over the weekend, its commissioner in the Western Cape, Chris Nissen, told Netwerk24.

Sammy Claassen, a community leader from the West Coast, laid the complaint with the commission.

"Etzebeth has been informed that a thorough investigation into his alleged remarks will be conducted, and the statements he made to the police will be needed," Nissen told the publication.

According to the report, Etzebeth and the CEO of MyPlayers (the players' representative body), Eugene Henning, were at the SAHRC's Johannesburg office on Thursday afternoon for a telecon with its office in the Western Cape.

ENCA reported Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed on Thursday that the player, who is headed for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, was called by the commission.

Etzebeth maintained he had done nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, IOL reported that Enver Blaauw was allegedly racially and physically attacked by Etzebeth, his brother, Ryen, and cousin Emile at Die Watergat pub in Langebaan.

Pub owner Riaan Reeders earlier told Sport24 Etzebeth had arrived at the pub on Saturday night in the company of 12 to 15 people when a scuffle broke out between a man and some members of Ezebeth's entourage.

Reeders said the player and his entourage left the pub at around 02:00 on Sunday and an incident took place in the streets.

He claimed he had recognised Ryen and Emile who were among the people who were with Etzebeth.

