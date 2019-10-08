Human skull found on Eastern Cape beach

A man on holiday with his family made a gruesome discovery on a beach at Boknes in the Eastern Cape when what he thought was a stone turned out to be a human skull.

On Sunday, the man was walking along the beach close to a lagoon when he saw what he thought was a stone embedded in the sand on the beach. When he dug it out, he discovered it was a human skull.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender, the local SAPS who arrived at the scene after being contacted discovered more human remains.

"The bones which were retrieved will be forwarded to the Department of Health's forensics department for further analysis," Govender said.

"An inquest docket has been opened for investigation. According to our records, no person has been reported missing in the area. Detectives are trying to establish the identity of the victim."

An appeal has been made to the community who may be aware of any people who went missing to contact Sergeant Gxogxo of the Alexandria SAPS Detectives on 046 653 0248 during office hours or the Crime Stop all-hours number on 08600 10111.