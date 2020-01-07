 

'Humbling, heartwarming and encouraging': 81.3% matric pass rate takes SA's education system closer to 'desired stablity', says Motshekga

2020-01-07 22:09

Canny Maphanga

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. (Netwerk24)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the public education system is beginning to reach the desired stability after the matric class of 2019 achieved an improved 81.3% pass rate.

"There is no doubt that the system is beginning to reach the desired stability, which is healthy for a large system as large and important as ours," Motshekga told a room full of stakeholders at the official announcement of results in Midrand on Tuesday.

READ: Matric results | 81.3% of pupils pass 2019 NSC exams, Free State tops provinces

"The public system in South Africa continues to enjoy the confidence of our people; and thus, we have to give our best at all times," she said.

The 12th cohort to sit for the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) made a slight improvement from their 2018 counterparts - a 78.2% pass rate.

Matric Results

Get your matric results and the latest news from News24.

This public-school system Motshekga speaks of sees South Africans send about 96% (12.8 million) of the country's children for an education.

In addition, according to the Department of Basic Education, the 2019 NSC exams accounted for 98% of the 803 035 candidates who sat for the 2019 matric exams in the country (including IEB and SACAI candidates).

The NSC exams itself saw 788 717 candidates register to write, comprising full-time and part-time pupils.

Of that, 504 303 full-time and 106 385 part-time candidates sat for all seven subjects, writing 147 question papers at 6 870 examination centres nationwide.

"It is a very important milestone for a system as diverse, large and challenging to have surpassed the 80% glass ceiling - the first time in the history of our country. This is a humbling, heartwarming and encouraging achievement," Motshekga said.

The proud minister added that to maintain, or even exceed this pass mark, would definitely be a "tall order".

"For the past 10 years, we have noted that the NSC pass rate has consistently been going up from 60% in 2009 to above 70% in recent years. The class of 2019 must be commended for maintaining this trend," she said.

Motshekga further clarified the much-debated Grade 9 certificate was "not an exit pass" but merely a standardised certificate that a pupil would be able to receive once they get to that grade.

The 81.3% pass rate represents 409 906 full-time candidates who passed the 2019 NSC examinations.

Pupils and parents were cautioned that due to load shedding scheduled for between 01:00 and 06:00 on Wednesday, the much-anticipated results would be available from 12:00 until 01:00 and then from 06:00.

Read more on:    angie mo­tshekga  |  johannesburg  |  education  |  matric 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa says education is on an 'upward trajectory', urges matriculants who did not pass to persevere

2020-01-07 22:00

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your IEB matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 18:59 PM
Road name: Main Road Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 15:46 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Tuesday's results 2020-01-07 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 