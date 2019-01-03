 

'Humdinger' ANC manifesto launch won't just be 'a bucket of promises'- Mbalula

2019-01-03 16:02

Kaveel Singh

Senior ANC officials including elections head Fikile Mbalula. (Kaveel Singh/News24)

Senior ANC officials including elections head Fikile Mbalula. (Kaveel Singh/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The African National Congress (ANC) will use more than 1 300 buses to transport tens of thousands of members to Durban on January 8, where it will host its elections manifesto launch.

Speaking on preparations for the mammoth event, ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula said the party was prepared to launch its "People's Manifesto".

"We are looking forward to a humdinger event. Primarily, people from KZN will attend, but others from across the provinces will also descend on Durban. We are ready for the manifesto and have done a lot of consultation on it."

Mbalula said the ANC would earnestly give an account of itself during the event.

"When you govern, you give an account of yourself to society. What have we done in the last five years? The last 25 years?"

He said that while the party had done a lot, there was more to do.

"We have had good and bad, we will be the first to accept criticism. But there has been good. Are we living up to expectation and promises made?"

Mbalula said the ANC was going to be more honest about what it did and could do.

"...not a bucket of promises. What are we going to do to build on achievements made and losses suffered? This will be about what we are doing for our people."

'Economy is on path of recovery'

The economic challenges in South Africa were among the issues that would be discussed, Mbalula said.

"We have had growth, but a jobless one. This is as a result of domestic and international challenges we have faced. We have not let down our communities in terms of basic needs. Our economy is on the path of recovery."

He added: "We have put building blocks in place to address this. It is not good [that the] economy has affected the poorest of the poor."

Mbalula said President Cyril Ramaphosa was leading the fight to improve the economy.

"We are a party that drives an agenda of recovery in the economy. Our president is obsessed with the recovery of the economy. He is very preoccupied with economic reform so that ordinary people can get jobs."

Read more on:    anc  |  fikile mbalula  |  durban  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The bucks stop here! Limpopo man bust with fake dollars, rands of more than R2m

2019-01-03 15:45

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

/News
WATCH: R3.5m lost as Cape Town used car dealership goes up in flames
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 15:28 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Muizenberg 14:58 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 2 January Lottery draw 2019-01-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 