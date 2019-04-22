 

Hundreds evacuated over flooding as heavy rain batters Port St Johns

2019-04-22 22:57
(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Flooding in Green Farm in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape, has resulted in hundreds being evacuated, SABC reported on Monday.

This as heavy rains pour in the area.  

On Monday, the South African Weather Service said more heavy rains were expected to persist over the Eastern Cape, Central Karoo and south coast (Eden District) in the Western Cape, southern KwaZulu-Natal as well as the western parts of the North-West and the Free State until Thursday. 

It said the conditions were due to the cut-off low pressure system which was moving slowly eastwards.

The heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected along the coast and adjacent interior between East London and Durban, the South African Weather Service warned.

According to the SABC, the OR Tambo Disaster Management team and government officials were working on evacuating other trapped victims from the floods. 

Stranded villagers have been taken to a town hall and churches for temporary shelter.

"We want to put them in the hall in the meantime. One thing we need the most is mattresses, food, blankets, heaters because it is very cold. And we have asked business people to assist us. We really need to be assisted with such things," the broadcaster quoted Port St Johns Municipality spokesperson Ayanda Gantsho.

Meanwhile, a hailstorm on Saturday caused damage in areas around Johannesburg South, KemptonExpress reported.  

News24 earlier reported that the Eastern Cape was expected to be cloudy and cold with widespread showers and thundershowers on Tuesday while Gauteng will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme south west.

