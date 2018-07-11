 

Hundreds flock to occupy municipal land in Pietermaritzburg

2018-07-11 05:50
Pietermaritzburg residents have begun occupying municipal-owned land. (Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp)

Pietermaritzburg residents have begun occupying municipal-owned land. (Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An open field in Haniville, Pietermaritzburg, is littered with glass bottles, long sticks and even paint where people have marked out spaces to build their shacks, GroundUp reports.

Since Saturday, hundreds of people from Haniville, Copesville and Sobantu have been occupying the vacant field owned by the municipality. Many of them say they have become impatient waiting for government to provide housing.

The Msunduzi municipality has condemned the occupation and says the land is earmarked for housing development expected to start in 2019.

One of the occupiers, Siyabonga Nkosi, says he was promised a low-cost house in 2004 but nothing has been done.

"I've been renting in a shack for years. When I came back from work on Saturday, people were already cutting the land [sic]. I saw people choosing spaces and I joined them. I now have my site for my home. We need land and we are taking it."

Sabelo Nyembe from Copesville says he cut grass and trees to create a space to start erecting a structure. He says residents held a meeting over the weekend where a decision was made to occupy the land.

On Monday, law enforcement officials monitored the area.

"We have people coming from other locations for this land. We can't be left out. I will use mine for pig farming. We have been told about a housing project. It has been more than 10 years. We are heading to elections next year and they will come with new promises," says Nyembe.

1 176 houses to be built

When GroundUp visited Haniville, residents were clearing bush and greenery to make way for their homes. They also started a veld fire to clear the shrubbery. Some people pegged out their spaces using oil paint, sticks and beer bottles. No structures had been built by Monday afternoon.

Ward 29 councillor Siphamandla Madlala says he has warned residents that they could be arrested if they continue with the occupation. He says another group also occupied land in Pakis.

"I've been receiving many phone calls. Some say I have given them permission to invade the land. I did not."

Madlala says the municipality plans to build 1 176 houses.

"The ward has a population of 19 000 residents. It's true the project won't benefit all of them. That doesn't mean that people should invade land. Invasion is against the law. They will be arrested."

Asked about the occupation Madlala says: "At least they are cleaning the area. Once they create structures, that is when the municipality will be on their case. They must stop what they are doing."

Msunduzi municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said residents were issued with a court interdict last week. She said should the occupiers put up structures, the municipality would have to intervene.

"Ward 29 residents are aware of that. It is against the law and unacceptable. They must be aware that once they set up a structure, some will face the law. The municipality police are monitoring the situation," she said.

Read more on:    durban  |  land  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

R400 a day to park in CT

26 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Eyewitness footage shows smoke coming from Wonderboom plane before crash
 

Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome

No matter how many toys and gadgets you may spoil your feline friend with, they will always come back to the humble box for entertainment.

 

Paws

The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!
4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!
New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:33 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:32 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 10 2018-07-10 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 