 

Hundreds go for a jog in Cape Town suburb, but with a blue light whoop it was all over

2020-05-01 11:39

Jenni Evans

They looked like ghostly shapes in the early morning mist - one by one, jogging or walking briskly. And by the time they were at the beach, there was a long line of people - all making use of the 06:00 to 09:00 exercise window allowed during South Africa's Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown.

"My bru! There is nobody in the ocean. Why don't they also open the ocean?" asked "water baby" and surfer, Jason Fowler. He stared longingly at the tubes forming along Bloubergstrand in Cape Town.

Labradors plodded, lapdogs got tangled up in leashes, and small children wobbled on their bicycles, as the strip filled with hundreds of walkers, joggers and cyclists out for some lockdown lung work.

Exercise is permitted for three hours in the morning, within 5km of people's homes under Level 4 regulations, which took effect at midnight.

Table View

Blouberstrand
Table View beach front exercise time (Jenni Evans, News24)

People kept their distance from each other where they could and sweat patches formed over the mouth area of the masks of some.

Babies were brought out in prams and a few hobbled along on crutches. 

A discarded black, plastic push bike had fallen on the beach and was tangled in sea weed.

Selfies were taken very quickly, but people kept moving. Restaurants and businesses along the strip remained closed.

By 08:55 the atmosphere changed - there was a rush to return home or to a vehicle. At 09:02, the first whoop of a police siren was heard as a mum and her small daughter were warned to go back inside. 

The strip emptied as quickly as it had filled and the law enforcement officers said something over the loudspeaker as their convoy cruised past. Although it was unclear, it had the effect of sending stragglers home. 

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Joburg residents get physical as lockdown restrictions ease

2020-05-01 10:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Education update: Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande brief media
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philippi 10:42 AM
Road name: New Eisleben Road

Cape Town 04:32 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-30 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 