Hundreds of pupils rushed to hospital as food poisoning strikes at Eastern Cape school

Johannesburg – The Eastern Cape department of health has had to rush 250 pupils to hospital following an incident of food poisoning at the Ndamase Senior Secondary School outside Ngqeleni, east of Mthatha.

Departmental spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the pupils were taken to the Mthatha Regional Hospital, the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital and St Barnabas Hospital.

"The first group of students are now being treated at the Mthatha Regional Hospital," said Kupelo.

"They are presenting with [symptoms of] vomiting, stomach cramps and headache," he said.

Kupelo said the pupils were being assessed by a team of clinicians to determine if the symptoms were life-threatening or if they required admission to hospital.

