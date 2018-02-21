 

Hundreds of pupils rushed to hospital as food poisoning strikes at Eastern Cape school

2018-02-21 22:34

Jan Bornman

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The Eastern Cape department of health has had to rush 250 pupils to hospital following an incident of food poisoning at the Ndamase Senior Secondary School outside Ngqeleni, east of Mthatha.

Departmental spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the pupils were taken to the Mthatha Regional Hospital, the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital and St Barnabas Hospital.

"The first group of students are now being treated at the Mthatha Regional Hospital," said Kupelo.

"They are presenting with [symptoms of] vomiting, stomach cramps and headache," he said.

Kupelo said the pupils were being assessed by a team of clinicians to determine if the symptoms were life-threatening or if they required admission to hospital.

Read more on:    east london  |  education  |  healthcare

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DUT students threaten shutdown 'if management doesn't resolve staff's salary strike soon'

2018-02-21 21:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers #BudgetSpeech2018
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 21 2018-02-21 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 