Hundreds protest outside Hout Bay police station over demolition of homes

Residents of informal settlements in Hout Bay have taken their anger to the streets, demonstrating against the recent demolition of their homes.

On Friday morning, police reported that they had deployed officers to the Hout Bay police station, where residents had lit fires outside the building.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said officers had been deployed in the Hout Bay area to monitor the protest and maintain law and order.

Traut said more than 400 people had taken to the streets.

"The protest, which started in front of the police station, has since moved to the library in the area. No one has been arrested and damage has been caused to the infrastructure in the area," said Traut.

Elsewhere, police added that in Siqalo in Philippi, residents have set alight tyres on Vanguard Drive demanding services.