 

Hundreds sign petition against release of man accused of lesbian's murder

2018-04-13 10:09

Barbara Maregele

More than 800 people, mostly from the Lwandle community near Strand, have signed a petition against the release of a man accused of murdering lesbian Noxolo Xakeka.

Activist group Triangle Project handed in the petition at the Strand Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where the 26-year-old accused, Bongile Joni, made his second appearance, GroundUp reported.

In the early hours of January 1, Xakeka came home from working a night shift and joined a party with her partner and friends, less than 250 metres from her home.

It is alleged that Joni harassed her by making "derogatory comments" about her sexual orientation. An argument between the two escalated into a physical altercation.

Activists and residents from the Lwandle informal
Activists and residents from the Lwandle informal settlement near Strand are demanding that a man accused of murdering Noxolo Xakeka, because she was a lesbian, should go to jail. (Barbara Maregele/GroundUp)

Witnesses say Xakeka hit Joni with a plank. He stabbed her twice. She died in hospital hours later. She was 23.

Xakeka's parents have since moved to Cape Town from the Eastern Cape to care for her six-year-old son.

In court on Thursday, four police officers wearing bulletproof vests stood near the public gallery and entrance to the room while the accused was in the dock.

Hate crime in the community

Monja Posthumus-Meyjes, a lawyer at the Stellenbosch University Law Clinic, handed the petition to the court on behalf of Triangle Project, to have the accused's bail revoked. She said that it was "not the first time a hate crime has occurred in the community".

But Magistrate Karen Scheepers said she could only consider the petition once a formal opposing application was filed.

Scheepers told the court that the accused had been released on a warning at his first appearance on January 4. She postponed the matter to May 23, for further investigation and an outstanding witness statement.

ALSO READ: Man who raped lesbian ex-lover appears in court

Police then escorted the accused out, through a back entrance.

Outside the main entrance to the court, about 20 activists and Lwandle residents chanted and held posters with photographs of Xakeka.

Fungiwa Maliwa, a close friend of the murder victim, described her as "friendly" and someone who "always joked and laughed".

Maliwa said it was still difficult for her friends to come to terms with Xakeka's death.

Granting bail was 'inappropriate'

Triangle Project's Sharon Ludwig said they were "horrified" when they discovered that the accused had been released.

"Because this case happened during the festive season, our main focus at the time was to provide family support. We tried to find out about bail, but couldn't get any information," she said.

"This just sends a message to the Lwandle community that these crimes are not taken seriously and that our lives don't matter," she said.

ALSO READ: Lesbians threatened with being 'f**ked so hard they will turn straight', court hears in Qwelane case

Ludwig said the group believed it was "inappropriate to have granted bail at all".

"This was a hate crime. He lives in the community where the victim resided and where her friends who were there that night still live. So they can easily become a target for intimidation. We have around 800 signatures and many of them are from knocking door to door in the area," she said.

Ward councillor Bulelwa Madikane, who has been assisting Xakeka's friends and family, said: "We are saddened by this … We feel the justice system has failed our community," she said.

"You can't kill someone and then get released on a warning by the court. Even people who steal cars are kept inside [jail] longer than him. They don't think about what happened to Noxolo … We should treat LGBTI people the same as anyone else," she said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  lgbti rights  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police welcome life sentence for mother who protected her baby's rapist

2018-04-13 08:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Happy Birthday Mr (former) President
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 11 2018-04-11 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 