Residents of the Karoo town of Beaufort West were warned of a hungry lion roaming in the scrub this weekend after it escaped from the Karoo National Park.

"On Friday, we had a marathon, but we had to change our route," said municipal spokesperson Marlene Hendricks on Monday.

She explained that there were concerns that the lion may have been wandering along the running trail. The marathon went ahead, but on a different route to avoid the possibility of an unwanted run-in.

A spokesperson for SANParks was not immediately available, but the town's tourism association said on Facebook on Monday that the lion was on the loose outside the park's boundaries.

"The lion was first spotted on the northern boundry of the Karoo National Park on Friday, 15 February 2019. Please take extra caution when hiking or biking in the area!"

The municipality is currently struggling to provide water to the town, amid the dry and hot conditions of the region.

It is not the first time the park's lions have decided to broaden their horizons.

In March 2016, one of the big cats which had already built a reputation for escaping under a perimeter fence was eventually tracked via its electronic collar.