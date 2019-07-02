Hunt is on for speedster who clocked 322km/h on R21 in Joburg

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) is still searching for the man captured on video clocking more than 300km/h on the R21 road in Johannesburg.

The video, which was circulated on social media after anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted it on Saturday, showed the motorist speeding at a maximum of 322km/h on the busy highway.

In the clip, taken by a passenger in the fast-moving car, the motorist could be seen picking up from 179km/h and driving towards OR Tambo International Airport when a motorbike, also seemingly speeding, started approaching.

A voice from someone inside the vehicle could be heard instructing the driver, in Afrikaans, to allow the motorbike to ride past and then to catch up.

"Laat hom gaan, laat hom gaan, dan gaan haal jy hom" (Let him go, let him go, then go after him), the man says to the driver.

EMPD spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago said the car's registration number had not yet been established.

"We hope that the public would come forward with something concrete to locate the driver or the registered owner," Kgasago said.

On Sunday News24 reported that it was unclear when the video was taken but the time on the screen displaying the speed showed that it was 16:08.

Kgasago said other ways to track down the speedster could not be revealed and that an update would be communicated in due time.

He told News24 on Sunday that while it was not possible for officers to be "everywhere", the department condemned "irresponsible and dangerous" driving.

Kgasago added that drivers caught doing 200km/h would be detained immediately and would not be released on bail until appearing in court after 48 hours.