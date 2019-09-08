 

Hunt on for 13 prisoners who broke out of police holding cells

2019-09-08 18:53

Tammy Petersen

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A manhunt for 13 awaiting trial prisoners, who broke out of the police holding cells in Seshego, outside Polokwane, continues, two days after they escaped during a routine visit.

A dedicated task team, comprising detectives, Crime Intelligence and crime prevention officers, has been established to locate the escapees, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The prisoners, who were arrested for businesses robberies and the contravention of the Illegal Immigration Act, were identified as Jeffrey Sekunda, 40, Alex Chinengo, 26, Usher Hamadanisa, 27, Edmore Madzudzu, 34, Concelia Musengeni, 35, Jeffrey Duvenegwa, 37, Tenashe Moyo, 24, Elvis Charo, 26, Ida Jana, 20, Cosia Mabena, 19, Ludwick Dube, 19, Luckson Manyangadzi, 31, and Mishack Brian, 19.

"The police are appealing to members of the community to assist them with any information that can lead to the rearrest of these escapees," Ngoepe said.

"They are advised not to approach or try to arrest them but, instead, to contact Colonel Simon Mogale at 071 479 2329 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station."

The incident was subject to an ongoing internal and criminal investigation, he added.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Missing UKZN student Natasha Conabeer dropped, alive but unconscious, on doorstep of her home

2019-09-08 18:08

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners 2019-09-07 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 