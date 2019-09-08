Hunt on for 13 prisoners who broke out of police holding cells

A manhunt for 13 awaiting trial prisoners, who broke out of the police holding cells in Seshego, outside Polokwane, continues, two days after they escaped during a routine visit.

A dedicated task team, comprising detectives, Crime Intelligence and crime prevention officers, has been established to locate the escapees, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The prisoners, who were arrested for businesses robberies and the contravention of the Illegal Immigration Act, were identified as Jeffrey Sekunda, 40, Alex Chinengo, 26, Usher Hamadanisa, 27, Edmore Madzudzu, 34, Concelia Musengeni, 35, Jeffrey Duvenegwa, 37, Tenashe Moyo, 24, Elvis Charo, 26, Ida Jana, 20, Cosia Mabena, 19, Ludwick Dube, 19, Luckson Manyangadzi, 31, and Mishack Brian, 19.

"The police are appealing to members of the community to assist them with any information that can lead to the rearrest of these escapees," Ngoepe said.

"They are advised not to approach or try to arrest them but, instead, to contact Colonel Simon Mogale at 071 479 2329 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station."

The incident was subject to an ongoing internal and criminal investigation, he added.