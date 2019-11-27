 

Hunt on for motorist after video shows passenger hanging on for dear life on back of bakkie

2019-11-27 21:33

Ntwaagae Seleka

This video taken by a motorist on Durban's N2 shows a man at the back of a delivery vehicle hanging on for dear life. (Screen grab, Twitter via @sbumasondo)

Durban metro police officers have launched a manhunt for a motorist who endangered the life of a passenger who was clinging onto goods on the back of a delivery vehicle.

The incident took place on the N2 freeway in Durban, according to metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad.

The officers became aware of the incident after a video emerged on social media of the man hanging onto what seemed to be roofing material loaded on the back of the delivery van.

Some of the material was blown away by the wind, leaving the man hanging on for dear life. It is unclear when the video was shot. 

"We are looking for the owner of the vehicle. He or she will lead us to the person who was driving the vehicle at the time. What the driver did is unacceptable and against the National Road Traffic Act.

"The motorist has contravened the law and we are looking for him or her," said Sewpersad.

He warned motorists to respect and obey the law especially when transporting passengers or goods. 

"We are warning all motorists to obey the law. Motorists who convey goods should be aware that goods are conveyed in a manner in which no person must have contact with the goods.

"What we saw from that video, the passenger was leaning on roofing material on the back of the open van. He was fortunate he was not blown away by the wind.

"We are warning all motorist that we don't want to see a similar incident repeating itself," said Sewpersad.

