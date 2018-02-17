 

Hunt on for murderers involved in Secunda farm attack

2018-02-17 16:01

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Mbombela – Police are hunting for three men involved in the murder of a 73-year-old man at a farm in Charl Cilliers, near Secunda, on Friday night.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, said the men had attacked the man and his family shortly after 22:00.

"According to information, the man and his family were sitting watching TV, when suddenly the door was opened and three men armed with firearms, stormed in," said Hlathi.

He said the men had demanded keys to the safe and took the victim to the bedroom, where they took the keys from him, before shooting and killing him.

"They opened the safe and took three firearms, a .287 magnum revolver, a .306 hunting rifle, a .303 rifle, as well as other property like jewellery and money," said Hlathi.

Hlathi said the men had then fled the scene, using the family's white Ford Ranger which was parked outside.

He said the men had also reportedly shot and killed the two dogs, which were in the house, before fleeing.

Hlathi said the police were called and a manhunt was launched, but no arrests had yet been made.

"An earnest appeal is made to anyone who may assist police in their investigation to contact Detective Constable Phasika Motau at 082 053 0306 or the SAPS Crime Stop number, 08600 10111," he said.

