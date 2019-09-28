 

Hunt on for would-be robbers after botched jewellery shop heist at Joburg mall

2019-09-28 18:21

Tammy Petersen

(Supplied via Twitter)

Police are on the hunt for three would-be robbers who escaped following a botched robbery at a Roodepoort shopping centre.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said police on Thursday had received a tip-off about a planned heist at a jewellery shop at Clearwater Mall.

“The information was operationalised and police kept close observation,” he said.

“The suspects went into the shop but were disturbed and panicked. [They got] into their getaway car and drove off. Police reacted and followed the suspects as they sped off and [fled to a] house in White City. 

“Police tactically went in and managed to arrest one suspect and three suspects fled.”

Makhubele said the arrested suspect had a pistol with the serial number filed off in his possession.

“The suspect pointed out a backyard room where police went and found an AK47 rifle in a bag. The suspects were allegedly carrying the same bag when they got out of their silver BMW.”

Police were searching for the three suspects who fled the scene. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to phone Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station, Makhubele said.

