Husband accused of killing Angelique Clarke-Abrahams abandons bail application

A man accused of killing his wife, Angelique Clarke-Abrahams, has abandoned his bail application for now, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed on Tuesday.

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Carl Abrahams, 30, appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.

Clarke-Abrahams, 25, ended up in the intensive care unit after being assaulted in her East London home, allegedly in front of her young son. She died a week ago.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said that Abrahams had obtained a protection order against her husband, who was prohibited from coming closer to her.

On August 29, the landlord of the property heard the son crying outside and alleging that his father was killing his mother.

The landlord knocked on the locked door but there was no answer. When she said she was going to call the police, the husband allegedly opened the door and left with his son but kept Clarke-Abrahams locked inside.

"The landlord opened the window trying to get access since the door was locked and when she got inside she noticed the victim was lying on the bed, the underwear was on the floor and small drops of blood [were] on the bed," said Mqala.

Clarke-Abrahams ended up at Cecilia Makiwane hospital and the doctor called the police.

According to police, there had been signs of sexual violation.

"The scene of crime was visited and clues were found like traces of blood and the cap of the suspect was left behind at the crime scene," said Mqala.

Police obtained a statement from the son, who alleged that his father told him to hide while strangling his mother, she added.

Clarke-Abrahams was unable to speak as she was in a coma.

Abrahams was arrested and charged with rape.

Mqala said the wife died in hospital last week and the post-mortem was conducted on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Clarke-Abrahams' family last week, as well as that of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and boxing and karate champion Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels.



A petition demanding that Abrahams not be granted bail, which was started while Clarke-Abrahams was still fighting for her life in hospital, garnered almost 26 000 signatures.

While her family opted for a private funeral, a memorial service would be held for her at Abbotsford Christian School on Monday.

Tyali said the case was postponed for further investigation and the accused would remain in custody until his next appearance on October 18.