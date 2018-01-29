Husband arrested after body of policewoman found in Randfontein

Johannesburg – The body of a policewoman, suspected of being killed in an act of domestic violence, was found in an open field near Randfontein on the West Rand on Monday morning, Gauteng police said.

Her husband, who is a police sergeant, was later arrested, allegedly after he attempted to flee to Limpopo.

He cannot be identified because he has not yet appeared in court. The 34-year-old policewoman had been stationed at Tarlton police station.



Police believe that the woman had been killed at her home in Greenfields and not at the scene whether her body was found. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Lungelo Dlamini said police were called out to the house after neighbours reported hearing gunshots. When they arrived, they found it empty, but saw traces of blood. Further investigation led them to the body in the field. "It is suspected that the deceased was killed in their house at Greenhills in the early hours of the morning," he said.

The husband has been charged with murder, said Dlamini.



The date of his court appearance is unknown.