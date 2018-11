What To Read Next

A husband and wife are receiving medical care after they were attacked by three unknown men on a farm in Porterville, Western Cape, on Sunday night.

Police are investigating cases of attempted murder and sexual assault following the incident.

"According to information, three unknown men entered the victims' home and assaulted both of them (husband and wife)," Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement on Monday.

Both were transported to a medical facility for treatment, he said.

AfriForum's head of community safety Ian Cameron tweeted on Sunday: "They poured petrol over the male victim to burn him, but he managed to activate a panic button after which the attackers fled on foot."

The suspects have not been apprehended.