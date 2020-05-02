Hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease most common co-morbidities in SA Covid-19 patients

Health workers screen for Covid-19 at Westridge Community Health Centre in Mitchells Plain. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease are among the most common co-morbidities associated with serious Covid-19 cases in the country, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday.



This as 123 deaths were recorded nationwide.

"We have looked at the data for patients who have been hospitalised and found that, consistent with evidence emerging worldwide, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease are the three most common co-morbidities associated with serious illness from Covid-19," he added.

Mkhize said other co-morbidities, which are present in admitted patients, were chronic pulmonary disease, asthma, chronic renal disease, malignancy and HIV as well as active and past TB cases.

"I would therefore like to urge our millions of South Africans who are over 63 years of age and those who live with these conditions, to take extra precaution as we ease the lockdown."

He reiterated the need for continued isolation from the public.

"I would also like to urge all South Africans to continue to stay at home as far as possible, only venturing out to perform essential tasks as we move through the stages of the gradual lifting of the lockdown."

The numbers so far

Mkhize said as of Saturday night, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa was 6 336, adding tests conducted to date stood at 230 686, of which 13 164 were done in the last 24 hours.

"This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle to date."





Seven Covid-19-related deaths in the Western Cape and Free State have brought the toll to 123, while the number of recoveries stands at 2 549.

The Western Cape has emerged as the epicentre of the virus, with the latest data indicating it accounts for 56 of the 123 deaths countrywide.

The province recorded 779 recoveries, but also led the nation with 2 700 confirmed cases, Mkhize said.