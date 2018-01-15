'I am carrying on with all my work as usual' – De Lille

Cape Town – City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has no intention of handing over her responsibilities in the ongoing water crisis, following a Democratic Alliance directive.

This, as her deputy mayor, Ian Neilson, described relations between them as "strained".

On Sunday, the DA federal executive, the party’s highest decision-making structure, resolved that De Lille’s "role in managing and directing the City’s response to the prolonged drought" be ended through a council resolution.

Instead, Neilson and mayoral committee member for water, informal settlements and waste services, Xanthea Limberg should "assume overall political leadership and control of the City’s response plan".

On Monday afternoon, De Lille, however, said: "I am carrying on with all my work as usual and focusing on the water crisis."

"I have not received official notification from the party. I am continuing with my normal duties," De Lille told News24 via text message.

Neilson said De Lille has not yet decided to voluntarily hand over the control of the City’s water response.

"[Therefore], it will require a council decision to be implemented," Neilson said.

He said he had not spoken to De Lille since the DA’s federal executive meeting.

"Well, you must understand in these circumstances, things are strained… matters are strained," he said.

'Score him highest'



Neilson brought a motion to investigate De Lille, city manager Achmat Ebrahim and Transport Development Authority Commissioner Melissa Whitehead at a "confidential" council meeting in November.

De Lille has been at the centre of a series of corruption allegations relating to, among others, covering up MyCiti bus losses and unduly influencing City of Cape Town appointment committees.



On Sunday, the DA's federal executive decided to institute formal Federal Legal Commission proceedings against her for, among other things, bringing the party into disrepute and acting in a manner that was detrimental to internal co-operation in the party.

In one instance, De Lille allegedly sent text messages to members of the City’s Selection Panel, shortlisting candidates for city manager, which read: "I want to keep Achmat [Ebrahim] so score him highest. Thanks."

Ebrahim served as City of Cape Town manager for the past 12 years. He resigned on Friday.

The federal executive also called on the City’s DA caucus to reverse certain changes made under the City’s much-hyped Organisational Transformation Plan.

"The Caucus… will be asked to review the delegations in the City, to restore the proper decision-making authority and functioning of the mayoral committee, council committees and sub-councils," DA leader Mmusi Maimane added.

