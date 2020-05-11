 

'I am disturbed' – mayor condemns KZN officers seen pulling child in video

2020-05-11 22:47

Kaveel Singh

A boy appears to be manhandled by police in KwaZulu-Natal. (Screengrab)

A boy appears to be manhandled by police in KwaZulu-Natal. (Screengrab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The mayor of KwaDukuza Municipality, north of Durban, has spoken out against her crime prevention and traffic officers, who were caught on video pulling a child while seemingly enforcing an alleged lockdown-related infringement on Monday.

While details around the matter are still being investigated to establish the facts, acting mayor Dolly Govender told News24 that she was appalled at what she saw play out in the one minute and 30 second video, which has been circulating on social media. 

"I was ashamed of seeing what is happening with community safety officials. I have spoken to a senior official, who is calling in these officers tomorrow to ascertain what happened."

She said that, while the breaking of regulations was wrong, the manner in which the child was dragged and pulled was uncalled for.

"We have made many arrests during these regulations. And yes, if someone broke the law, it is wrong. But what was disturbing was how they were with the child. You can't pull a child like that. The child is innocent."

READ | Covid-19: How it will shape the future, according to scientists, economists and political minds

In the video, two officers can be seen entering a private residence and grabbing a young child. A man then comes to attend to the child.

Agony

Another man claims the officers have been "harassing" residents for an hour– this all takes place as the little one screams in agony and calls for a parent.

The first man is then detained by the officers.

Govender added that they would investigate the matter.

READ | 'Lockdown regulations are being broken more under Level 4'

"At this stage, the video is not saying what is happening. We will issue a statement tomorrow once we speak to the officers."

She added: "It is a very disturbing video."

The municipality has appealed for calm from residents while it probes the matter, Netwerk24 reported.

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  crime  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lockdown | Govt agrees to provide reasons for ban on cigarette sales

2020-05-11 22:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Hygiene packs donated to women SANDF members
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:31 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Philippi 17:52 PM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-11 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 