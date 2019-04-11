 

'I am excited' - Myburgh ahead of the Cape leg of the Magashule book launch

2019-04-11 06:37

Sesona Ngqakamba

Gangster State by Pieter-Louis Myburgh

Gangster State by Pieter-Louis Myburgh

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

After the disruption of the launch of his controversial book in Johannesburg, author Pieter-Louis Myburgh is still looking forward to the Cape Town leg of the launch.

On Tuesday, the launch of Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture became chaotic when a group of protesters gathered at Exclusive Books in Sandton.

They ripped apart some copies of the book, which contains damning allegations about Magashule, the ANC's secretary general, and scattered the pages.

But the uproar didn't deter Myburgh from proceeding with the Cape Town launch.

"I am excited about the Cape Town launch and I look forward to discussing the matters raised in the book, as I had hoped to do with City Press editor Mondli Makhanya before Tuesday’s disruptions," Myburgh told News24.

The event is expected to take place at the V&A Waterfront on Thursday. 

Myburgh said he was not aware of any planned disruptions in Cape Town, but organisers were putting in place extra security measures to ensure that everyone will be safe. 

READ: 'People cannot oppose freedom of expression' - ANC distances itself from Magashule book launch chaos

In a statement on Wednesday, Penguin Books SA said it was "appalled at the behaviour of those who disrupted the launch".

"We are equally concerned that members of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) have threatened to convene a mass book-burning in Bloemfontein."

The ANCYL in the Free State has since cancelled its plans to burn piles of the book. 

"After we had released our statement with [the] intention to burn the book because we disagree with its propaganda, the ANC leadership engaged us and indicated that burning the book will not assist anything in terms of achieving our objectives, and that they did not agree with the burning of the book," ANCYL Free State spokesperson Sello Pietersen earlier told News24.

Read more on:    ace magashule  |  pieter-louis myburgh  |  cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: The George & Annie Starck Homes Choir's prayer for SA

2019-03-27 06:02

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Early payday for three players 2019-04-10 21:46 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 