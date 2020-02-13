 

'I am here to say I am sorry for what I did' - Catzavelos apologises once again for uttering the k-word

2020-02-13 12:57

Ntwaagae Seleka

Adam Catzavelos is seen in court.

Adam Catzavelos is seen in court. (Sesona Ngqakamba, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Adam Catzavelos, 41, has once again apologised for using the k-word. 

"I am not making up excuses for what I did. What I did is horrendous and disgusting. My actions surely speak louder that what I did. I was not thinking of a reaction from the video. I am sorry for what I did. I am here to say I am sorry for what I did," he said.

Catzavelos who was convicted of crimen injuria after pleading guilty in December was testifying during mitigation of his sentence on Thursday in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

He claimed that while growing up he never heard his parents uttering the racist word.

He was charged with crimen injuria after the EFF laid a charge after a video he recorded on August 12, 2018, using the k-word while on holiday with a Greece beach went viral.

Catzavelos said that after realising what he had done, he could not talk to his children and parents without crying.

He also told the court that after the video went viral, he received over 6 000 death threats and was living in fear. He returned to the country in February 2019 fearing that he was going to be attacked.

"I was a very angry person at the time and there were many things happening in my life," he said.

Besides losing friends, Catzavelos said his business also lost clients. 

"I don't want to sound like I am social justice champion. I don't tolerate any stereotypes, derogatory [comments]," he said.

He claimed he only knew that the k-word was a terribly insulting word.

"If we were all equal, you wouldn't have made that comment?" Magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe asked.

Catzavelos responded that the video had made him see that his race or religion was not above the black population.

Fine

Last year, the Equality Court fined Catzavelos R150 000 which he is currently paying in R5 000 monthly instalments.

He was also ordered to undergo 160 hours of community service. He is currently working with the Seth Mazibuko Foundation in Orlando, Soweto where he is teaching senior citizens meditation and breathing exercises.

"It has been a humbling experience. Teach people to meditate and breath and response I have is phenomenal. I am now an Orlando boy," he said.

He claimed that he was disgusted, horrified and ashamed of his actions. He claimed since then he has grown as person and would never repeat those words.

"I am definitely not the same person I was 17 months ago. Mazibuko has been an inspiration to work. He has taught me things I have not known before. He has taught me about the Black Consciousness and the struggle against apartheid," Catzavelos said.

He promised to continue working with the Seth Mazibuko Foundation after completing his community service sentence.

The hearing continues.

Read more on:    adam catzavelos  |  johannesburg  |  crime  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC pulls the reins on Carl Niehaus after attempts to 'factionalise RET'

2020-02-13 12:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Boomslang rescued after it was found slithering on the shores of KZN beach
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:01 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Kalk Bay 11:22 AM
Road name: Main Road Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four players walk away with jackpot 2020-02-12 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Trauma/Emergency RN

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000.00 - R400 000.00 Per Year

Learnership for People Living with a Disability

Western Cape
Isilumko Staffing (CPT)
R4 500.00 - R5 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 