 

'I am more than happy I got the job', says Esethu Mcinjana who was arrested after taking selfies while sitting on a bench in Sea Point

2019-05-27 21:36

Ella Ndongeni

23-year-old Esethu Mcinjana takes a selfie on the promenade in Sea Point. (Esethu Mcinjana)

23-year-old Esethu Mcinjana takes a selfie on the promenade in Sea Point. (Esethu Mcinjana)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Good news for 23-year-old Esethu Mcinjana: she got the job that she had hoped for, after having been arrested in Sea Point in Cape Town under questionable circumstances.

On Thursday, GroundUp reported that Mcinjana, from Blue Downs, was searched on a public bench at the Sea Point beachfront on May 19 and arrested while waiting to go for an interview at a hotel in the neighbourhood.

She was held overnight at the Sea Point police station, accused of being in possession of "vehicle breaking implements" after the police officer who searched her bag found house keys with a broken gate remote control.

Mcinjana was released the following afternoon, after her mother made a statement describing where the remote control was from. But because of the arrest Mcinjana missed her job interview.

Sea Point police admitted there was "no prospects of successful prosecution as discussed with the senior prosecutor".

READ: 'I feel violated and angry': Woman, who was taking selfies while sitting on a bench in Sea Point, arrested

After the GroundUp report, the hotel rang her and gave her a chance to attend an interview on Monday. Her application was successful and she has been accepted for a paid learnership.

"I was not comfortable going back to the same area for the interview because I didn't know what would happen especially since my face was all over the news. But I went because I wanted the job so badly," said Mcinjana.

She has been job-hunting since January. She lives with her mother who works as a security guard at a university, and her three-year-old sister.

"I am more than happy that I got the job and thankful for the second opportunity that was granted to me," said Mcinjana.

"My mother is a single parent and looking after my sister and I with her salary. Now I can help her with this job and look after myself instead of always asking her for things."

Mcinjana said that at the end of the learnership she would be given a certificate which she can use to apply for more jobs in the hospitality sector.

Mcinjana has briefed lawyers who are assisting her with taking legal action against the police.

READ: Woman arrested while taking selfies in Sea Point to sue police: 'I'm just hoping to get justice'

Sea Point police still has her house keys. She said she has not been informed when they will be returned.

A police statement on Friday said that an investigation, led by a senior police officer, had been started. Groundup sent further questions to the police, but have not received a response at the time of publication.

Read more on:    cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

IFP mourns Joburg district official

2019-05-27 21:16

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players strike it lucky in Monday's draw 2019-05-26 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 