'I am more than happy I got the job', says Esethu Mcinjana who was arrested after taking selfies while sitting on a bench in Sea Point

Good news for 23-year-old Esethu Mcinjana: she got the job that she had hoped for, after having been arrested in Sea Point in Cape Town under questionable circumstances.

On Thursday, GroundUp reported that Mcinjana, from Blue Downs, was searched on a public bench at the Sea Point beachfront on May 19 and arrested while waiting to go for an interview at a hotel in the neighbourhood.

She was held overnight at the Sea Point police station, accused of being in possession of "vehicle breaking implements" after the police officer who searched her bag found house keys with a broken gate remote control.

Mcinjana was released the following afternoon, after her mother made a statement describing where the remote control was from. But because of the arrest Mcinjana missed her job interview.

Sea Point police admitted there was "no prospects of successful prosecution as discussed with the senior prosecutor".

READ: 'I feel violated and angry': Woman, who was taking selfies while sitting on a bench in Sea Point, arrested

After the GroundUp report, the hotel rang her and gave her a chance to attend an interview on Monday. Her application was successful and she has been accepted for a paid learnership.

"I was not comfortable going back to the same area for the interview because I didn't know what would happen especially since my face was all over the news. But I went because I wanted the job so badly," said Mcinjana.

She has been job-hunting since January. She lives with her mother who works as a security guard at a university, and her three-year-old sister.

"I am more than happy that I got the job and thankful for the second opportunity that was granted to me," said Mcinjana.

"My mother is a single parent and looking after my sister and I with her salary. Now I can help her with this job and look after myself instead of always asking her for things."

Mcinjana said that at the end of the learnership she would be given a certificate which she can use to apply for more jobs in the hospitality sector.

Mcinjana has briefed lawyers who are assisting her with taking legal action against the police.

READ: Woman arrested while taking selfies in Sea Point to sue police: 'I'm just hoping to get justice'

Sea Point police still has her house keys. She said she has not been informed when they will be returned.

A police statement on Friday said that an investigation, led by a senior police officer, had been started. Groundup sent further questions to the police, but have not received a response at the time of publication.