 

'I am mulling these developments with much bitterness' - Mthethwa disappointed at state capture inquiry

2019-05-04 11:51

Kamva Somdyala

Nathi Mthethwa. (Supplied)

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa claimed that the state capture inquiry legal team failed to notify him about the evidence of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen in which he was implicated.

He said the commission's alleged failure to notify him went against its own rules.

"Rule 3.3 of the commission rules places responsibility on the commission's legal team to notify persons within a reasonable time before the witness gives evidence who may be implicated by witness and, in accordance with Rule 3.3.6.3, the implicated party may, if they wish, within two weeks from the date of notice, apply in writing for leave to cross-examine the witness." 

He said it came as a shock that a witness gave testimony before the commission thrice and falsely implicated him, but that he never received any notice.

Disappointed

He added that he received the news "with great disappointment".

"I am mulling these developments with much bitterness," Mthethwa remarked, adding that he was prepared to respond on any platform and to any person as "I have done before". 

Booysen wrapped up his evidence on Friday after testifying about alleged corrupt dealings during his time at the Hawks. 

Earlier this year, News24 reported that Booysen claimed Mthethwa "wielded pressure on prosecutors" to have him and members of the Cato Manor organised crime unit arrested for racketeering.

The Cato Manor "death squad" is a now infamous series of articles that the Sunday Times ran about the alleged murder of 45 people by the Durban organised crime unit.

While giving evidence at the commission, Booysen said he believed then Hawks head Anwa Dramat was under pressure from Mthethwa, who was police minister at the time, to suspend him.

