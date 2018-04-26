 

I am not a dictator – OUTA CEO on allegations of bad governance

2018-04-26 16:19

Amanda Khoza

Wayne Duvenage of OUTA (File, Jan Gerber, News24)

Wayne Duvenage of OUTA (File, Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), Wayne Duvenage, on Thursday hit back at former executives who have accused him of mismanagement and bypassing the board.

"They are smearing me to appear as a dictator. I am not a dictator," said Duvenage.

He was responding to a Mail & Guardian report in which former executives claimed that there was gross mismanagement and bad governance in the organisation.

Duvenage is reported to have allocated himself a salary of R160 000 a month without the board's approval, among other claims.

"The people who talked to the Mail & Guardian said what they said because the organisation has been going through structural reform. The organisation has grown from three people to 40 people in two years," said Duvenage.  

He said 18 months ago several directors voiced their disagreement with the restructuring process.

An axe to grind

"They constantly pushed back and then they eventually resigned. One of them continued to work with us as a consultant for six months."

One of the directors, who was allegedly charged with serious misconduct, was dismissed from the organisation eight months ago.

"Now he has an axe to grind and has gone and rounded up former directors who resigned to make me look like a bad CEO. They are smearing me to appear as a dictator. I am not a dictator."

When asked if he would be taking legal action against the former executives, Duvenage said he was monitoring the situation.

"[It's] just sour grapes. We are watching the space to see how the situation develops."

He dismissed accusations around bad governance and said changes at the organisation were a sign of progress.

Support from chairperson

"Governance is not static, it is a journey. We have transformed from five white executive directors to eight directors, four of which are executives and the other four are non-executives. This is a reflection of our journey."

Duvenage said the board met quarterly.

"It is very structured. What I do as the CEO is [to] oversee expenditure to make sure that we do not waste funds. When we spent the R100 000 on FutureSA and SaveSA, the decisions were made by a management team within limits of authority.

"The managers agreed on it. The same person making the allegations was part of the decision making team," he said.  

OUTA's non-executive chairperson Ferial Adams said: "The allegations they are making about mismanagement and bad governance are not true."

Adams said the organisation had been able to put in place good governance in a short space of time.

Resignation

"These are disgruntled executives who happened to disagree with Wayne and then they put up a fuss."

Adams said it sounded like the executives had something against Duvenage.

"The bottom line here is that Wayne is a strong leader who demands excellence," she said.  

In a statement released on Thursday, OUTA said it was an accountable organisation and believed in good governance.

Meanwhile, OUTA's Ted Blom announced on Tuesday that he had left the organisation.

"After being approached in 2016 to build OUTA's presence from zero to a leading voice in the regulatory and energy space, the time has come to confirm Ted Blom has split from the organisation," the organisation's former energy director said in a statement.  

READ: Electricity costs could be sliced by 90% - energy expert

He said: "This separation follows deep-seated differences over case management and a diminishing focus on energy matters amongst many increasingly politically influenced OUTA adventures."

Since leaving the organisation in January, Blom said he had established an energy expert coalition comprising respected energy analysts, lawyers and professionals.

Read more on:    outa  |  wayne duvenage

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sassa: More delays to find CPS replacement as minister suspends tender process

2018-04-26 15:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: How Saldanha dodged its Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 25 2018-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 