 

'I am not corrupt' - Magashule defends himself

2019-04-04 21:11

Tshidi Madia

ANC secretary general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule. Photo: Deaan Vivier

ANC secretary general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule. Photo: Deaan Vivier

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has gone to great lengths to defend both his legacy and the party's lists for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

In an interview with eNCA, Magashule insisted he was "credible" - and "not corrupt".

He also described journalist Pieter Louis-Myburgh, who penned the book Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture, as a "blatant liar".

Magashule, who dominated headlines since Sunday, has been accused of using undemocratic means to stay in power in the Free State, where he served as provincial ANC chairperson and premier.

He has also been accused of controlling how tenders and contracts were dished out and of demanding a "10% cut" from those contracts.

Also read: Pieter Louis-Myburgh is a 'blatant liar' - 'credible leader' Ace Magashule speaks out 

"I am a credible leader in the ANC. I am a product of the struggle. I am not fake," he said at one point.

"I am not corrupt," he continued in the interview.

Magashule, who threatened to take Myburgh to court over the book, also threatened to take legal action against anyone who calls him corrupt.

He called on the ANC to defend its leaders. This, even though the party's national executive committee, which is its highest decision-making body between conferences, called on him to deal with the matter on his own.

"The ANC is in a good space. The ANC must not be shaken. The ANC must be defended, its leaders must be defended," he told eNCA.

In a flurry of denials, Magashule also claimed Myburgh never sent any questions to him regarding the story. The journalist, however, claimed he sent through 60 questions.

First time we’ve been so democratic – lists

Magashule, who continued to stand by the ANC's controversial lists, gave a breakdown of how long the party worked on them. It was a process that started in September 2018.

He also complained about the media, which he claimed did nothing when President Cyril Ramaphosa reappointed Bheki Cele, who was found guilty of improper conduct and maladministration by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela in 2011. The guilty finding related to a R500m lease for new police offices.

In addition, he mentioned former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. The Constitutional Court found that Dlamini lied under oath over the social grants debacle and suggested the National Prosecuting Authority investigate her for perjury.

"That's why I don't understand the agenda of the media. You now come late and say he should not be in Parliament," Magashule said regarding Cele.

"Bathabile is made a minister, with all those facts. Was the president not sober?"

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  bathabile dlamini  |  ace magashule  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  bheki cele  |  thuli madonsela  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I will be there. I wonder if you will be' - Mashaba challenges Ramaphosa to accompany him to Alex

2019-04-04 20:04

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: DA's Solly Msimanga burns e-toll statements
Traffic Alerts
Could it be you? 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners in Thursday's draw 33 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 