 

'I am not giving up on my son' - mother of missing SA teacher in Vietnam

2019-08-21 12:56

Kamva Somdyala

Mushfiq Daniels has been reported missing in Vietnam.

Mushfiq Daniels has been reported missing in Vietnam. (Supplied)

The mother of South African teacher Mushfiq Daniels, who has been missing in Vietnam since last month has taken to Facebook, saying she will not give up the search for her son.

Faheema Abrahams has been in the country since July 10 looking for her son, who was last seen in Ho Chi Min City (Saigon) on July 5.

Abrahams also used her post to remind people that she was remaining positive, and criticised recent reports that there were fears of criminal activity linked to the organ trade in her son's disappearance, and that of another missing South African teacher, John Bothma.

"Please I am not giving up on my son," Abrahams posted.

"A truly sad day is when [a] life means nothing. All the speculation and hype is all about sensationalism. We are basically on our own, we have been for the last month," the post read.

No new information

Daniels has been working as an English teacher since March 2018.

Daniels' cousin, Imaad Isaacs told News24 on Wednesday that there was no new information about his cousin's disappearance. Isaacs had made the trip to Vietnam as well last month, but has since returned to South Africa.

Currently in Vietnam are Abrahams and Daniels' younger brother.

"There isn't much to say; there hasn't been new information," said Isaacs.

Abrahams' post ends off with a request for positive help, writing: "Please help in a positive way or keep all the negative comments to yourself".

The family has previously asked that the case be treated with sensitivity as it is hopeful that their son would return home safe and sound. There is also a Facebook page handled by close friends of Daniels giving updates on the search.

Bothma's mother also recently spoke to the media, saying she was feeling "hopeless" since the possibility was raised that they may have been victims of an organ-harvesting syndicate.

