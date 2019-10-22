'I am not joining any political party', says Herman Mashaba as speculation swirls of him dumping the DA

Outgoing City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he is not jumping ship after announcing his resignation on Monday as DA councillor and mayor.

On Tuesday, he said he would not be joining any political party.

Mashaba was reacting to speculation that he could begin his political life elsewhere.

"I've noted speculation about my political future. I'd like to clarify that while I respect political parties I've worked with in Johannesburg, I won't be joining any political party," he tweeted.

"My interest is to serve the residents of Joburg to the best of my abilities until November 27 and then get some rest," he noted

Earlier in the day, Mashaba lashed out at the Department of Home Affairs, telling it to get its house in order regarding the documentation of foreign nationals in the country.

He has always maintained that foreign nationals should be properly documented. Under his tenure many raids were conducted by the City targeting illegal immigrants and illicit goods.

Mashaba announced that he would resign as mayor as the election of former leader Helen Zille as chairperson of the DA's federal council signalled a "victory for people in the DA who stand diametrically opposed to [his] beliefs and value system".

"I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believes race is irrelevant in a discussion of inequality and poverty in South Africa in 2019," said the former chairperson of the Free Market Foundation who was hailed as a hero by Maimane a few minutes later.