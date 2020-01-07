'I am quite passionate about maths' - school's top IEB matriculant scores 99% in final paper

As the top pupil at his school in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) class of 2019, Miguel Torres scored a whopping 99% for his final mathematics mark - a subject he has been passionate about since Grade 10.

"I realised in Grade 10 that I enjoyed problem solving and that I was interested in mathematics," he told News24 on Monday ahead of the release of his final results.

The 19-year-old, who has been a top 10 student since Grade 8 and bagged the title of Dux scholar at St David's in Johannesburg, did not seem nervous ahead of the official release of the results.

"I felt generally good during all the exams I sat for, so I am pretty confident," Torres added.





He intends to further his studies with a BSc in mathematical science at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Torres, who passed with eight distinctions, is one of the 129 matric pupils at St David's Marist Inanda in Sandton who scored 252 distinctions in the 2019 matric examinations.

His fellow pupil, 18-year-old Loatile Lebala who also enjoyed top 10 status and holds full academic colours at the school, will be heading to the University of Cape Town to study business science after achieved seven distinctions.

"I am an 80% aggregate student. That is my level, so I am very confident about all my subjects," he told News24.





Lebala admitted he had been nervous about the announcement because "it was external markers", and due to a subject of concern, English.

"English is actually my tricky subject, but I gave it my best," he explained.

Lebala bagged distinctions in accounting, Afrikaans, geography, life orientation, mathematics, physical science and of course, English.

On Monday, his mother, Audrey, said he had been accepted at an early stage to his university of choice.

"He has always been a hard worker and diligent," she added.

Eighteen-year-old Moago Maruatona, who passed with seven distinctions, has his sights set on an Ivy League school in the US. He received distinctions in information technology, English, geography, isiZulu, life orientation, mathematics and history.

"I'm taking a gap year and the goal is to travel and maybe go into tutoring," he said.

This will also give Maruatona the opportunity to sit for SATs so that he can apply for an engineering degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.





"We congratulate the Class of 2019 who have delivered a set of results of which they, and we, can be proud of.

"My congratulations and thanks extend to staff and parents who have walked this journey with these boys, and thank them for the considerable investment that each has made into the lives of these young men who now take a bold step into the world beyond the gates of St David's," the school's executive headmaster, Mike Thiel, said.

Of the top achieving candidates (including AP subjects), three attained eight distinctions, nine achieved seven, four bagged six, six grabbed five and eight achieved four.

"In a world where language and the ability to speak is critical, where our boys need to reason, discuss, debate and report on issues at high levels, we are particularly pleased with our language distinction rate - Afrikaans (19%), English (17%) and isiZulu (42%) - and the noteworthy achievement of almost 60% of our boys achieving above 70% for English.

"This linguistic excellence is a tribute to their teachers, and a sign of the quality of young men that St David's is sending to make a difference in their world," Thiel said.