'I am so alone' - Durban mom after appearing in court for son's murder

The funeral of seven-year-old Sloan Prins was held on Monday. But his mother, Megan Prins, was not there.



She was in Westville Prison, facing a charge of his premeditated murder.

Prins, who is reportedly a trained nurse, was arrested after admitting that she had killed her son after booking into an Umhlanga guest house.

She first gave him adult medication and then allegedly smothered him to death, before attempting suicide by slitting her wrists and throat.

At her first court appearance last week, Prins, a 34-year-old single mom who lives in Morningside, indicated through her lawyer that she intended to plead guilty.

On Thursday, she appeared again, looking dishevelled and distraught, with a large dressing on her neck. She clutched hands with relatives in court.

Prosecutor Vaneshree Moodley told Durban Magistrate Mohamed Motala that she had been seen by a district surgeon that morning, who had recommended that she be sent for a 30-day mental assessment.

This was because she had been treated for depression before.

Moodley said it could take up to six months to get a bed in a state facility and the case was adjourned until next month for a progress report on this.

Prins will also be seen by a private doctor at Westville Hospital.

She left the dock sobbing and, as she went down the steps to the cells below, was heard wailing: "I am so alone... I am so alone in prison."

According to press reports, Prins had checked into the guest house last Tuesday and asked for a late checkout the following morning.

A few hours later, she called the owner, crying, and told him what had transpired. He called the police and the paramedics.

The matter will be back in court on July 13.