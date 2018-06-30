 

'I asked for the evidence, not the report' - De Lille, DA tiff rolls on

2018-06-30 11:03

Jeanette Chabalala

Patricia de Lille outside the Western Cape High Court after her application to review the Steenhuisen report was postponed again.

Patricia de Lille outside the Western Cape High Court after her application to review the Steenhuisen report was postponed again. (Paul Herman, News24)

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has again hit back at the DA, saying the party should stop misquoting her on the internal "Steenhuisen report" that looked into her conduct.

De Lille wants to review the findings of the report, compiled by a panel chaired by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen, and has gone to court to compel the DA to submit the evidence for "testing".

In another statement issued on Friday, De Lille clarified that her court application into the report was to get the evidence.

"My court case is about the evidence that led to the findings of the report, not the report itself. The report and the evidence are two separate things," De Lille said.

"These allegations remain untested. To this day, we have yet to see the evidence that led to the Steenhuisen commission’s findings," she said.

De Lille's comments come after the DA's deputy federal council chairperson Natasha Mazzone on Thursday claimed De Lille was lying when she allegedly said she was not provided with a copy of the report.

READ: DA slams De Lille after Steenhuisen report review postponed

Mazzone said the report was sent to her in December and De Lille responded to it two days later, accusing De Lille of "a blatant untruth".

De Lille, however, did not tell reporters on Thursday that she had not received the report, but rather wanted the evidence that informed it, News24 reported.

"The court was very clear that they have the report, so they must submit the evidence. I have said that I did not receive the evidence. Mazzone must stop misquoting me or deliberately misunderstanding me," she finished.

READ MORE: De Lille hits back at DA's Mazzone, calls her 'clueless'

The party has maintained that the information is confidential, and was not obliged to handover internal information.

The DA also said it was protecting the whistleblowers from potential intimidation under the Protected Disclosures Act.

The review was again postponed this week to November 1.

da  |  patricia de lille  |  cape town

