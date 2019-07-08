 

'I did not ever give myself powers that I never had' - Koloane explains Gupta aircraft landing

2019-07-08 15:27

Jeanette Chabalala

SA ambassador to the Netherlands, Bruce Koloane, who was chief of state protocol at the time of the Guptas' plane landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base. (Gallo Images)

SA ambassador to the Netherlands, Bruce Koloane, who was chief of state protocol at the time of the Guptas' plane landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane, who is now South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, told the state capture commission of inquiry he had no authority to approve the landing of the Gupta aircraft at Waterkloof air force base.

Instead, he only asked for correct procedures to be followed in approving the flight clearance.

The Gupta family landed a commercial aircraft at the base without permission in 2013. It carried about 200 guests who were invited to attend the family's lavish wedding at Sun City.

Testifying before inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday, Koloane said the first time he had learned about the request to land at the base was when he received a call from the Indian high commissioner. 

Koloane has become known as the "fall guy" in the Waterkloof landing saga.

The high commissioner complained he had filed an application for flight clearance, which takes three days on average, adding it took more than six days because there had been no response.

"That was the first time I heard about the visit," Koloane said.

"I was under the assumption that the Indian High Commission had submitted all the documents to Dirco [the Department of International Relations and Cooperation]."

ALSO READ: Facts were misrepresented to get approval, Zondo commission hears

Koloane said he had contacted his personal assistant and informed her about the call he had received from the Indian high commissioner and asked her to look into it.

He also called Major Thabo Ntshisi and asked him to assist in processing the application. 

"I then said to him: 'Please sir, can you help? Because the high commissioner is on my case. Can you please process this application?'" Koloane said.

"I only said process. I did not say issue." 

Koloane said at the time he had no documentation with him and was only dealing with the issue over the phone.

Ntshisi, among others, was named as one of the people responsible in the justice, crime prevention and security cluster report into the Waterkloof landing. 

"I did not ever give myself powers that I never had because I knew my limitations in terms of the statutes and there is no way I would have actually issued instructions to an official from another department."  

 Koloane also referred to an email his personal assistant had sent on his behalf regarding the flight clearance request.

The email "erroneously" stated that he had telephonically approved the request. 

"Obviously, I have no authority, chairperson. I think if you think about this, there are certain things that must be met to be able to issue a flight clearance.

"One of them is that you must be able to have access to civil aviation information, otherwise if anybody can just issue that, bodies would be flying from the sky because planes would be crashing. So, I don't have access to that," he said.

 Koloane added it was either a "misunderstanding" on his PA's side or his failure to explain it to her properly.

"All I want is to see this matter processed, which is my responsibility, to make sure it is processed. As to whether the answer is 'yes, we issue' or 'no', I will convey whatever answer comes," he said.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bruce koloane  |  gupta family  |  gupta wedding
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ahmed Timol's nephew opposes former apartheid cop's appeal bid

2019-07-08 14:58

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky day for two Daily Lotto players 2019-07-07 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 