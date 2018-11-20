 

'I did not like BLF tweet dissing Gordhan' - Mboweni insists

2018-11-20 13:35

Riaan Grobler

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has denied liking a tweet by Black First Land First (BLF) spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp that is highly critical of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. 

"I do not know how that happened," Mboweni told News24 on Tuesday. "The last tweet I remember liking was one by Sol Kerzner."

Mboweni jokingly said the "goon squad" could be behind the like.

"I totally would not like something like that." 

The tweet received nearly 200 likes, one seemingly from Mboweni. 

"We must never forget those who organised with settlers, sat and plotted with the coloniser and marched arm in arm to defend Pravin Gordhan and to remove President Zuma; all to please Rupert," Maasdorp tweeted ahead of Gordhan's testimony at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg on Monday.

The minister told News24 he had since "unliked" the tweet. 

Mboweni said he had been receiving many calls about the incident, which has been a major distraction.

"I have to concentrate on the budget," he said. 

"I would never like something that criticises a Cabinet colleague," Mboweni stated. 

'Gordhan most captured in the country'

News24 earlier reported that Maasdorp's Twitter account contains many anti-Gordhan statements including some that accuse him of being a "Gupta accomplice".

Gordhan - who made a comeback to Cabinet earlier this year under President Cyril Ramaphosa after being axed by former president Jacob Zuma - started giving evidence at the inquiry on Monday.

During Gordhan's testimony, groups of BLF and EFF members demonstrated outside the building where the inquiry is being held.

Both organisations called for Gordhan to step down following revelations that he had also met with the Gupta family.

"We don't think Pravin Gordhan is fit to hold office in this country," BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana told News24.

"He is the most captured person in the government of this country."

She said there was overwhelming evidence that Gordhan was an "agent of white monopoly capital" working for Johann Rupert and the Oppenheimer family.

'Attack on colleague makes no sense'

Mboweni's spokesperson, Jabulani Sikhakhane, said earlier on Tuesday that Mboweni was surprised to find that his account had liked the tweet as the minister had "never seen the tweet before".

"Maybe someone hacked the minister's Twitter account, we don't know," Sikhakhane told News24.

"He didn't like the tweet, it wouldn't make sense as it would be an attack on a colleague."

The matter was being investigated, he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    twitter  |  tito mboweni  |  pravin gordhan  |  social networks

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Court prevents Eskom from cutting off Musina's electricity

2018-11-20 13:32

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE: Pravin Gordhan continues testimony at #StateCaptureInquiry
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 17 2018-11-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 