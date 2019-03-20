'I don't have my normal life anymore' - load shedding has South Africans fuming

South Africans have reacted with anger and exasperation following recent stretches of load shedding countrywide.

The country has been experiencing intermittent load shedding since February, with the severity of the cuts increasing rapidly over the past week.

In an unprecedented move, Eskom has introduced Stage 5 to Stage 8 to the load shedding roster, although Eskom has said that this is purely a "contingency measure".

Regardless of the stages, load shedding is clearly here to stay for a while, and its impact is already being profoundly felt by citizens.

News24 took to the streets and social media to ask our readers how load shedding has affected them.

"I don't have my normal life anymore since load shedding started,” says Matsemela Mahlatji.

"I am battling to get to work on time although I leave home two hours early. Our jobs are on the line due to [lateness], which is something that we didn't anticipate because of traffic congestion in and around Johannesburg."

Constantine Mombe was concerned about safety during load shedding.

"You can't walk along Small Street. Criminals take advantage of the darkness and rob people. Many shops that sell food immediately close as soon as the power goes off. Many people are going to lose their jobs because small businesses are losing money due to load shedding.

"Most places around Johannesburg and Braamfontein have CCTV cameras installed to assist with crime fighting, and as soon as thieves become aware that whenever there is load shedding, they don't work, crime will skyrocket," said Mombe.

News24 readers on social media have also expressed similar frustrations.

In anticipation of the dark nights ahead, we asked our readers to send us their tips and tricks to lighten the load.

